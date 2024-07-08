Danny Trejo responds to viral video of 4th of July altercation

Even at 80, Danny Trejo is tough to keep down. But that’s just what one provoker tried to do after a 4th of July event in Los Angeles last week. In a viral video, the actor is seen engaging in a scuffle after a water balloon was thrown at his head while he was in a convertible. Now, Trejo is explaining the situation further and expressing regret over his actions.

Speaking with TMZ, Danny Trejo stated, “I’m so sad that I behaved the way I behaved…I’m so sad that grown men gotta throw water balloons to enjoy a day.” He clarified why he even stepped out of the passenger seat and approach the crowd, adding, “I don’t think I would’ve even got out of the car if somebody hadn’t yelled, ‘It’s acid!’ That’s when I got panicked. When I got out of the car — boom! — then a balloon hit me. Then I look up and I see a guy holding [one]. I went over [and said,] ‘What in the hell is wrong with you?’”

The video shows Danny Trejo getting knocked down. A friend of Trejo’s also involved said he believes the incident was purposely targeting the actor, which really wouldn’t be all that surprising if someone was looking to make the event about themselves.

But despite some unwanted attention, Danny Trejo remains strong, even taking a swipe at the man’s ego. “They couldn’t hurt me. It was sad…I would be embarrassed if I attacked an 80-year-old man and he’s still talking and laughing.” Machete don’t mess!

That Danny Trejo is 80 years old is still tough to wrap the head around. But that hasn’t slowed him down one bit, even expressing interest in once again reprising Machete for the threequel Machete Kills in Space, which, judging by his quick moves at the 4th of July event, he’s still absolutely capable of doing.

We hate to see an event turn violent in any capacity and it’s clear Danny Trejo – whose troubled past is well-documented – feels the same way. So good for him for owning up to how he reacted, showing that he’s still a role model to many within the community.