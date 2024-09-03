Daughter of Bruce Willis says he is constantly surrounded by love

Whenever the family of Bruce Willis gives an update on his health, it tends to be words and thoughts of positivity. And that is no different in this case, as Tallulah Willis – the youngest daughter of Bruce and Demi Moore – has offered some insight into the environment the actor has found himself in.

Speaking with E! News, Tallulah Willis said that emotions have anchored the family during these tough times as patriarch Bruce continues his battle with frontotemporal dementia. “Our visits have so much love and I feel that…and that overarches anything for me—being able to have that connection. I know he knows how much I love him. I know how much he loves me. I know how much he loves all of us.” She would add, “There’s so much love in our family. There’s not a fragility to the support, or a conditionality to how we support each other.”

Bruce Willis’ family has been quite protective of him ever since his diagnosis in 2023, which forced him into retirement. Rightfully so, as we all know how brutal the internet and press can be. And while most have backed off and given Bruce Willis the space he requires, fans of his are lucky that all of those who remain close to him have been generous enough to provide updates. Hopefully this continues, as so many of us are rooting for the star.

Rumer Willis – the oldest daughter of Bruce and Moore – recently explained why she finds it so important to continue sharing news about her father. As she put it, “Our vulnerability and transparency as a family about what he’s going through to me is so important because if it can have any impact on another family that is struggling in any way with something like this, or bring more attention to the disease in hopes of finding a cure or anything that can be of service to anybody else, I think is really important.”

We hope to continue getting positive news about Bruce Willis, as he’s not just one of our favorite movie stars ever but stands as an inspiration off the screen as well.



