Den of Thieves 2: Pantera – We race Porsches and interview director Christian Gudegast

In 2018, audiences discovered an action movie treat. That flick was Den of Thieves, and it starred the still charming as hell. Gerard Butler and the terrific O’Shea Jackson Jr. were an instant win for both audiences and critics alike. So it’s not surprising that the feature would get the sequel treatment. And much like the first, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera reunites Butler and Jackson. The bigger sequel continues to be in the capable hands of filmmaker Christian Gudegast, who also wrote the screenplay.

While most movies plan their opening with interviews, the folks behind Den of Thieves had something a bit more adventurous in mind. I mean, we’re talkin’ speeding cars racing past 100 mph. And considering a certain car, make and model enjoys a certain amount of screentime. Mixing that with a bunch of journalists and influencers may sound crazy, but it was more than a whole lot of fun. A few weeks back, JoBlo was invited to return to the Porsche Driving Experience at the Porsche Experience Center Los Angeles. And it is beyond just a cool experience.

After checking in, each of us in attendance was assigned a driving coach. After that, we spent about thirty minutes on the course. If you’ve ever driven a Porsche, you know. These things handle the road so freaking beautifully that you almost forget just how fast you are actually going. However, I handled the course pretty damn well, if I do say so myself. And yes, I’m finding myself addicted to these cars.

For our first round of interviews, I had the pleasure of speaking to Christian Gudagast and Tucker Tooley. The two talked about bringing his team back for a second and the challenges of finally getting the sequel to theatres. It was fantastic chatting with these two, and we have more to bring you next week for interviews with Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr! It was a blast! Check out Den of Thieves 2: Pantera opening on January 10, 2025!