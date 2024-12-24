Dexter: Trinity Killer prequel series still in development; John Lithgow will return

The Dexter universe is growing larger by the second. Dexter: Original Sin is currently telling the origins of the young serial killer, but another prequel series could soon follow. Deadline reports that a prequel series revolving around the Trinity Killer (played by John Lithgow in the original series) is still “ in development ” at Paramount+.

The Trinity Killer prequel series was actually reported to be in condition in early 2023, but it’s been a long time since we’ve heard anything about it. Dexter showrunner Clyde Phillips and Dexter writer/producer Scott Reynolds will serve as co-creators and executive producers of the Trinity Killer prequel series. Phillips even revealed that John Lithgow has agreed to come back and provide the inner voice of his younger self, much in the same way Michael C. Hall is doing for Dexter: Original Sin.

“ We wrote the entire Trinity Killer series. At the moment, it is on the back burner, ” Phillips said. “ John Lithgow has agreed to be the voice of his younger self the way Michael Hall is doing for [Original Sin]. There’s that and we’re doing another show with Michael C. Hall, [Resurrection]… We were writing that while shooting Original Sin, so that’s fairly busy. We begin shooting [Resurrection] in January and it will air in June 2025. “

It doesn’t sound like the Trinity Killer prequel is a big priority at the moment, but if Dexter: Original Sin and Dexter: Resurrection can keep the franchise momentum going, we’ll probably see it on our screens. John Lithgow was featured in the fourth season of the original Dexter series and is regarded as one of the show’s best villains. He also made a very brief appearance in the revival series Dexter: New Blood.

The official synopsis for Dexter: Original Sin reads: “ Set in 1991 Miami, Dexter: Original Sin follows Dexter (Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry (Christian Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement’s radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department. ” The series also stars Patrick Dempsey, Molly Brown, James Martinez, Christina Milian, Alex Shimizu, and Reno Wilson, with Sarah Michelle Gellar appearing as a special guest star. You can check out a review from our own Alex Maidy right here.

Would you like to see a Trinity Killer prequel series?