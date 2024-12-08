Dick Van Dyke, 98, stars in delightful Coldplay music video

Even at 98 (with his 99th birthday next week), Dick Van Dyke is embodying “viva la vida” – that is, he is living his life like no other. And he has been demonstrating this quite a bit as of late, most recently doing so in a new Coldplay music video. But before you take any easy shots at Coldplay, remember just how much appreciation they have for our living legends. And you may as well get some tissues ready because this one goes for the heart.

Shot at Dick Van Dyke’s Malibu home in October, we first see the actor moseying to the backyard where Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin awaits. As the new song, “All My Love”, plays, we’re guided through a nostalgic tour through the history of pretty much everything we love about Dick Van Dyke, with footage that shows various photos, pieces of memorabilia and awards throughout his life and career. And then we’re treated to a delightful moment where Dick Van Dyke joins in with Chris Martin for the chorus. Van Dyke even starts dancing, showing just how sprite he remains as he nears 100.

The song is interspersed with interview snippets, with the actor offering the words of wisdom that we have come to love from Dick Van Dyke, especially over the past few years when he has sort of picked up where Betty White left off in the “We must protect this charming legend at all costs” department. In one scene, he states, “I’m acutely aware that I could go any day now, but I don’t know why it doesn’t concern me. I’m not afraid of it. I have that feeling – totally against anything intellectual – that I’m going to be alright.”

As we see moments from some of Dick Van Dyke’s classic works such as Mary Poppins, the actor considers, “I think I’m one of those lucky people who got to do for a living what I would have done anyway. When you think how lucky I am…I got to do what I do: play and act silly.” As someone who grew up watching The Dick Van Dyke Show on Nick at Nite, any chance I get to see the man perform, I’m absolutely drawn in and instantly reminded what a gem he is.

The video is co-directed by Spike Jonze, who of course has been behind some of the greatest music videos ever, including another with a fan favorite actor, Fatboy Slim’s “Weapon of Choice” starring Christopher Walken.