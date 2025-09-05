Die My Love Trailer: Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson star in this Twisted Love Story

After last year’s The Substance, Mubi suddenly became a much more serious competitor in the film landscape. Now, they’re looking to continue that success with Die, My Love. Back in May, the film premiered at Cannes to some buzz, and Mubi subsequently bought up distribution for a grand total of $24 million. Quite a pretty penny, but what else inspires confidence than a movie starring Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Lawrence? Not to mention that this is director Lynne Ramsay’s first film in eight years, furthering the hype behind it. And now we have a trailer (which you can watch above)!

Die, My Love is “ a drama set in rural Montana. Jennifer Lawrence plays a woman having serious trouble adjusting to motherhood. Robert Pattinson plays her not-always-helpful husband. This is Lynne Ramsay’s blistering depiction of a woman engulfed by love and madness .” The film also stars Nick Nolte, Sissy Spacek, and Lakeith Stanfield.

The teaser trailer gives us a hint about just how good Lawrence is going to be in it. She and Pattinson are amongst my favorite actors out there, so it’s intriguing to see the two paired together. And it’ll be nice to see her return to more serious work after the abysmal, No Hard Feelings. Lawrence has definitely been taking it easy since becoming a mother, with much more sporadic releases in recent years, but this really looks like a role she’ll be able to sink her teeth into.

The film is no doubt some dark subject matter, as it deals with post-partum depression and is from a director who really knows how to get under your skin. Her previous efforts We Need To Talk About Kevin and You Were Never Really Here weren’t exactly commercial hits, but they invoked a certain feeling of dread. Jennife Lawrence’s performance is also said to be spectacular, and given its November release, it’s very likely that they’re going for an Awards season push with this. Whether that pays off, only time will tell, but the trailer certainly has me intrigued.