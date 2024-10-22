Disclaimer: We Interview Sacha Baron Cohen & Leila George

We interview the legendary Sacha Baron Cohen and Leila George about their roles in Alfonso Cuaron’s Disclaimer.

For those who haven’t dug into Apple TV Plus’s Disclaimer yet, let me tell you that you’re missing out on one of the most provocative shows of the year. Written and directed by the legendary Alfonso Cuarón (Gravity, Children of Men), with cinematography duties split between Emmanuel Lubezki and Bruno Delbonnel, it’s an impeccably crafted limited series. It ranks up there with Twin Peaks: The Return and True Detective: Season One in how it’s proof that the limited series can indeed be a director’s medium if they’re given free rein, and how the long format can push them toward storytelling experimentation they’d never get the opportunity to try in a conventional film. 

In Disclaimer, Cate Blanchett plays Catherine Ravenscroft, a celebrated journalist being harassed by a retired school teacher (Kevin Kline), who is convinced she’s responsible for the death of his son. Over the course of seven episodes, we see how Blanchett’s character had an illicit affair many years ago while on holiday and how its fallout destroyed several lives. Recently, I was lucky enough to interview two of the key players involved with Disclaimer

First up was the legendary Sacha Baron Cohen, who delivered a powerful, dramatic performance as Robert Ravenscroft, Catherine’s wealthy husband, whose world comes apart when he realizes Catherine was unfaithful to him and may have been involved with the death of the person she had an affair with. It’s a strong, dark-edged performance for Cohen, and speaking to him was a real treat.

I also got to chat with up-and-coming actress Leila George, who plays the young Catherine and has one of the show’s meatiest roles. It’s a star-making performance for her, and she spoke glowingly of her work with Cuaron, who she mentioned shot all seven hours of the show as if it was one long move rather than conventional TV.

