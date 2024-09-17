Donald Glover says Star Wars isn’t “fun” anymore, hopes Lando movie can change that

He doesn’t like it and he doesn’t agree with it, but he won’t accept it. Donald Glover has taken aim at the Star Wars franchise, saying that all of the fun and excitement it once had has drifted off into a tight-ass galaxy far, far away.

Maybe it’s the nostalgia getting the best of us or that some of us have aged out of that thrill of seeing Star Wars repeatedly on opening weekend or that the franchise just can’t focus on “fun”, but Donald Glover is having none of it, hoping he can be part of bringing some pure entertainment back into the series. “I just want it to be fun. As a Star Wars fan myself, I think it’s important that there needs to be fun being had.” Glover would say that the state of our society may be partly responsible for this, potentially damaging both entertainment and our connection to one another. “It’s very hard to have fun right now. It’s tough because there are very serious things happening and those are the only things that connect us, weirdly. So I get why things are serious, but part of the human experience, I believe, is we have a responsibility to have enjoyment. And I just feel like we’re lacking in that department.”

So, where does Donald Glover fit into all of this straight-faced Star Wars material? Through Lando Calrissian, of course, the character he adopted for Solo: A Star Wars Story and will play in a spin-off feature. As he added, Star Wars “can be super serious. Sometimes it’s way too serious. Everything that has to do with the Skywalkers is like so serious. [With] Lando, I think the best part about him is he’s a scoundrel. And I feel like people can relate to that, and he’s probably like ‘man, this war is whack. I need money,’ which I feel everyone can relate to. I want to bring fun to Star Wars. I just want it to be fun.”

Many op-ed pieces have been written about Star Wars losing that fun factor, so Donald Glover isn’t exactly out on a Cloudy City gantry here. There is entertainment to be found in the series still but with so much – six shows alone have debuted since 2019, with Skeleton Crew coming in December – and some drastic tonal shifts, how can proper attention really be given to “fun”? And, really, how can we define that?

Is Star Wars lacking “fun” at this point? Are the current shows a necessary reflection of our times? Give us your take in the comments below.