The Duffer Brothers and Shawn Levy weigh in on alleged David Harbour “bully” claims made by Millie Bobby Brown

It was all smiles and hugs at the Stranger Things season 5 premiere. This particularly includes co-stars Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour. You might have thought it would not have transpired in such a happy fashion due to recent news claiming Brown accused Harbour of being a bully to her on-set. However, it may come to be revealed that all that recent news may be tabloid sensationalism. According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Duffer Brothers and Shawn Levy have decided to address the viral news.

When THR tried to breach the subject on the red carpet, Ross Duffer, who was being interviewed with his brother, Matt, responded to the news, saying, “Obviously, you understand I can’t get into personal on-set matters, but I will say we’ve been doing this for 10 years with this cast, and at this point they’re family and we deeply care about them. So, you know, nothing matters more than just having a set where everyone feels safe and happy.” Stranger Things director and executive producer Shawn Levy would also address the matter by explaining how the production handles bullying complaints and “makes sure everyone feels safe and respected.”

Levy replied, “At the end of the day, that’s the job. You have to create a respectful workplace where everyone feels comfortable and safe, and so we did everything to build that environment. And we’re proud of the fact that we did so.” He continues, “I’ve read a bunch of stories and they range from wildly inaccurate to…there’s so much noise around it. But the truth is that we view this crew and this cast as family, and so we treat each other with respect, and that’s always been bedrock.”

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour reunite on the #StrangerThings5 carpet pic.twitter.com/IFClutOctM — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 7, 2025

Additionally, The Hollywood Reporter posted a video of the premiere on their social media, which you can view above, that shows Brown and Harbour reuniting in great spirits, having a conversation and posing for photos together.

Netflix recently announced that Stranger Things season 5 will be released in three parts, with volume one on November 26, volume two on Christmas Day and the series finale on New Year’s Eve, with each volume being released at 8pm Eastern time.