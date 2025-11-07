TV News

The Duffer Brothers and Shawn Levy weigh in on alleged David Harbour “bully” claims made by Millie Bobby Brown

By
Posted 7 hours ago
millie bobby brown, david harbourmillie bobby brown, david harbour

It was all smiles and hugs at the Stranger Things season 5 premiere. This particularly includes co-stars Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour. You might have thought it would not have transpired in such a happy fashion due to recent news claiming Brown accused Harbour of being a bully to her on-set. However, it may come to be revealed that all that recent news may be tabloid sensationalism. According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Duffer Brothers and Shawn Levy have decided to address the viral news.

When THR tried to breach the subject on the red carpet, Ross Duffer, who was being interviewed with his brother, Matt, responded to the news, saying, “Obviously, you understand I can’t get into personal on-set matters, but I will say we’ve been doing this for 10 years with this cast, and at this point they’re family and we deeply care about them. So, you know, nothing matters more than just having a set where everyone feels safe and happy.” Stranger Things director and executive producer Shawn Levy would also address the matter by explaining how the production handles bullying complaints and “makes sure everyone feels safe and respected.”

Levy replied, “At the end of the day, that’s the job. You have to create a respectful workplace where everyone feels comfortable and safe, and so we did everything to build that environment. And we’re proud of the fact that we did so.” He continues, “I’ve read a bunch of stories and they range from wildly inaccurate to…there’s so much noise around it. But the truth is that we view this crew and this cast as family, and so we treat each other with respect, and that’s always been bedrock.”

Additionally, The Hollywood Reporter posted a video of the premiere on their social media, which you can view above, that shows Brown and Harbour reuniting in great spirits, having a conversation and posing for photos together.

Netflix recently announced that Stranger Things season 5 will be released in three parts, with volume one on November 26, volume two on Christmas Day and the series finale on New Year’s Eve, with each volume being released at 8pm Eastern time. 

Source: THR
Tags: , , , ,

About the Author

EJ Tangonan
News Editor
3,048 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: 80s and 90s action movies, Bruce Lee movies, Jackie Chan read more movies, Die Hard, Back to the Future trilogy, Jurassic Park, Rocky IV, Speed, Terminator 1 & 2 and much more!

Likes: Movies, Acting, Writing, Photoshop, Video Editing, classic Simpsons seasons, Conan O'Brien, read more Bill Burr, plunging into YouTube rabbit holes, french fries and Pepsi and making art on his webpage https://www.deviantart.com/ejtangonan

Latest Stranger Things News

See More

Latest Pop News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Greenland: Migration
  6. Send Help
  7. The Running Man (2025)
  8. Mortal Kombat 2
  9. The RIP
  10. Project Hail Mary

Breaking News