Early Axel F reviews praise nostalgia, Eddie Murphy

Reviews out of the Los Angeles premiere of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F point to it being a nostalgia trip with plenty of Eddie Murphy laughs.

The first review for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F have dropped on the scene, arriving direct from the movie’s Los Angeles premiere, which our own Chris Bumbray attended. 

Check out a selection of the reviews below, beginning with Chris' own take:

Judging from a handful of early reactions, Axel F for the most part seems to be Eddie Murphy having quite a bit of fun on the big screen…even if we won’t be seeing it there. So, with these sorts of reactions and streaming numbers expected to be high, could we see a fifth Beverly Hills Cop? If it does as well as many are expecting, the 63-year-old Eddie Murphy doesn’t exactly have the 30-year gap that he did between Beverly Hills Cop 3 and Axel F. Instead, he’s ready to take the banana out of the tailpipe and step on it. In the potential for a fifth entry, Murphy stated, “I hope [there is one] because this movie turned out so good, especially if you grew up watching the movie, then you’ll really, really love this new picture.”

Fortunately, we won’t have to wait long now, as Axel F is headed to Netflix on July 3rd. Really, though, it is too bad that Axel F won’t be hitting theaters, as it seems to be just the sort of nostalgia jolt that could benefit from that kind of audience. That it comes out just a few weeks after the latest Bad Boys movie — which has pulled in $120 million domestically — offers timing that could have been just the strategy that likely would have paid off at the cinema.

As for what we can expect plot-wise: “Detective Axel Foley (Murphy) is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter Jane’s (Taylour Paige) life is threatened, she and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy.”

What do you think of the first reactions for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F? How do you think it will stack up to the rest of the series? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below!

Early Axel F reviews praise nostalgia, Eddie Murphy
