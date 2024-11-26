Earth Abides TV Review: Alexander Ludwig leads the adaptation of the classic post-apocalyptic novel

Plot: When a plague of unprecedented virulence sweeps the globe, the human race is all but wiped out. In the aftermath, as the great machine of civilization slowly and inexorably breaks down, only a few shattered survivors remain to struggle against the slide into extinction. The series is based on George R. Stewart’s classic sci-fi novel of the same name.

Review: Most post-apocalyptic stories tend to skew towards horrific and dystopian narratives. From The Walking Dead to Mad Max, the future usually looks pretty grim after the fall of civilization. Zombies, plagues, aliens, or even nuclear war have served to pave the way for cautionary tales brimming with violence through a microcosm of society seen through the survivors. Post-COVID, these stories have continued to thrive even as we have experienced a real pandemic. Still, it has also afforded refreshed opportunities to tell hopeful and aspirational tales of the world to come. With climate change and political strife rampant in the news, Earth Abides offers a unique view of what a rebuilt world could look like after the end. Even though it still has conflict, this series takes a different approach to envisioning the future.

Based on the novel of the same name, Earth Abides is distinct compared to similar tales, including The Stand, The Last of Us, Station Eleven, and countless other films and television series about pathogens that take out most of mankind. While it does open with a look at how the world falls, Earth Abides spans decades in showing how humanity comes back together to repopulate the world. In the opening episode of the six-episode series, Alexander Ludwig plays Isherwood “Ish” Williams, a graduate student studying in a remote cabin. Bitten by a rattlesnake, Ish barely survives the venom before awakening a week later to find an unknown virus ravaging the world. As Ish explores the desolate landscape of urban and suburban San Francisco to Las Vegas, he loses hope in the face of the emptiness around him. As time passes, Ish comes across Emma (Jessica Frances Drake). The pair then discover more survivors and begin to form a new community.

As I watched Earth Abides, I waited with each character’s introduction to see if the ensemble members would align in factions with an apparent villain rising to oppose Ish. Alexander Ludwig, who has had prominent roles in The Hunger Games and Bad Boys film franchises, cuts a physically imposing presence as Ish but does not play him in that way. Ish wants to rebuild society using books, science, and the achievements of the past. Still, as the series progresses,, he is confronted with the idea that the evils of society and civilization may have contributed to its downfall. There are conflicts that arise amongst the members of the small community that Ish and Emma are a part of as the various people contend with medicine versus faith, law versus order, and every other potential topic of discussion. Each cast member represents a different voice of what society is made up of including Charlie (Aaron Tveit), a stranger who comes across the small tribe halfway through the series.

I kept expecting there to be a more substantial rift between the survivors as they try to reforge society. Still, Earth Abides is more philosophical in its approach to viewing the rebuilding of civilization. One of the biggest themes that pervades the series is the idea that humanity is a disease on the planet and cleansing our species is in the best interest of nature. Humanity persevering through such a viral blight is not played as a topic for war or brutal battles like I kept waiting, but more of an opportunity for the characters to weigh the importance of not repeating the same mistakes that doomed our ancestors. That approach sometimes drags the pacing of Earth Abides, making the six-episode series feel twice as long. The lack of any supernatural or genre conventions does help the characters feel more grounded, but it also dilutes any momentum being built. Instead, Earth Abides feels like it is always on the cusp of doing something exciting and then opting not to.

One of the most interesting things about Earth Abides is the novel on which it is based. Originally published in 1949, author George R. Stewart was decades ahead of other science-fiction writers. Closer to the novels of William Faulkner and Ayn Rand, Earth Abides chronicles multiple decades in Ish’s life, from the end of society to his elder years as a father and grandfather. The series closely follows the source material, expanding some elements and condensing others. Showrunner Todd Komarnicki is faithful to the themes and prescient message of Stewart’s original book but connects it to modern culture and societal norms. Directors Bronwen Hughes, Stephen S. Campanelli, and Rachel Leiterman do solid work in realizing the elements of cities and technology ravaged by a lack of use, giving the series a tangible quality. Still, Komarnicki and his writing team struggle to elevate some of the more mundane challenges the community of survivors faces into tension worth watching.

Earth Abides boasts solid production values and a cast of relative newcomers anchored by solid performances from Alexander Ludwig and Jessica Frances Drake, with an impressive supporting role from Aaron Tveit. As much as the messages and themes of the series are important and timely, there is not enough momentum in this series to muster enough interest for a full season commitment, even if the series only lasts for six chapters. I liked many elements in the series, but it struggled to keep my interest as many of the conflicts feel underwhelming compared to what we have seen in similar films and shows. This may be an example of source material that was ahead of its time getting adapted well past being outshined by more exciting projects. Earth Abides has an important message that is worth hearing, but this series squanders its potential.

Earth Abides premieres on December 1st on MGM+.