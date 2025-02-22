Eddie Murphy and David Spade are cool 30 years after SNL joke

“Look, children, it’s a falling star, make a wish.” It was the one-liner that launched a Saturday Night Live feud we didn’t know was possible. Delivered by David Spade on his recurring Spade in America segment of SNL, the burn was directed at Eddie Murphy, who at that point in 1995 was on a low-light streak with duds like Boomerang, Beverly Hills Cop III and Vampire in Brooklyn. But 30 years on, Spade and Murphy have apparently patched things up, with the two recently meeting up at the SNL50 special.

While Eddie Murphy has been open that David Spade’s joke went too far — especially considering the legacy he had cemented on SNL — the two are apparently cool now. “People asked me if I’m tight with Eddie Murphy. Everything bad has evaporated….There’s absolutely no anything anymore. Everyone was cool. He was in sketches, he was upbeat… walked past him on the way into the show and he put his arm back and blocked me, and so I had to say hi and give him a hug. He was super cool. Dapped him up…We were friendly, we should’ve taken a picture, ‘cause it was fun to see him, and then there was no weird vibes at the show. It was all good.”

SNL has had some infamous feuds (Bill Murray and Chevy Chase, the triple threat head-butting of Nora Dunn, Victoria Jackson and Jan Hooks, etc.), but so few actually stemmed from a singular moment. Add to that that Murphy and Spade had a six-season gap between them and it really shows the impact Spade’s jab had.

With that, it is cool to see that Eddie Murphy and David Spade patched things up, at least to get through the 50th anniversary celebration. And while Spade had a good bit in the show alongside Pete Davidson and John Mulaney (and later the audience, in a perfect punchline), Murphy undoubtedly got the last — and probably most — laughs with his turns in Black Jeopardy and Scared Straight.

