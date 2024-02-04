Erin Moriarity thanks fans in Instagram return after Megyn Kelly comments

The Boys actress Erin Moriarty has returned to social media following disparaging remarks made by commentator and podcaster Megyn Kelly over alleged plastic surgery.

Despite the damage Kelly’s comments did, Erin Moriarty posted on Instagram to show camaraderie with and lend support to her followers who have also been victims of harassment. “Dropping in to say 1) I love you all 2) v grateful to be holding my little dude [her dog] again and 3) to [those] that came forward to talk to me, were vulnerable enough to share: you are f***ing amazing…Stories that should be heard FAR more than mine…I do believe we have a long way to go. In the meantime: talk to me. I wanna hear. Safe zones, empathy and/or sympathy, and catharsis: a medicinal combo. Trust me.”

The issue stems from an attack from former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly, who cited Erin Moriarty as an example of women who rely too much on plastic surgery, adding that there was a trend of women transforming themselves into a “fake version” . On the image Kelly used in her case, Moriarity responded, “[I] got my make up done that day and it involves major contouring and I remember leaving and feeling pretty.” She added that the claims were “disgustingly false” , furthering saying that the “before” photo Kelly used was from actually from close to a decade before, misleading viewers.

Kelly herself was the victim of online harassment due to her outfit at the 2016 Republican National Convention, being labeled an “escort” and a “whore” on social media; this shaming itself was extremely wrong, so it’s disheartening to see one woman who was victim of verbal abuse dish it out to another. Unfortunately, Erin Moriarity has been no stranger to harassment, addressing trolling from The Boys fans that made her feel “silenced” , “dehumanized” and “paralyzed.”

Megyn Kelly’s allegations of sexual abuse against Fox News CEO were depicted in the 2019 film Bombshell. Charlize Theron, who played Kelly, earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actress.

What do you make of Erin Moriarty’s recent social media post? What do you expect the outcome to be? Give us your thoughts on the issue in the comments section below.