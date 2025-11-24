Eternity: We interview Elizabeth Olsen, Miles Teller and Callum Turner about their charming afterlife rom-com

In an age of faltering big-budget films, A24 has always been the antithesis of studio excess, often securing big stars for small, intimate, indie-style projects. With their latest release, Eternity, director David Freyne explores the idea of the afterlife—but it’s so much more than a simple “Where do I go when I die?” story.

The film unfolds in a train station where the newly deceased must choose where—and with whom—they want to spend eternity. Elizabeth Olsen leads as Joan, who dies as an old woman but arrives in the afterlife in her prime. She faces a daunting decision: spend forever with her first husband and first love, Luke (Callum Turner), or with her second husband, Larry (Miles Teller), the man with whom she spent the majority of her life.

I absolutely adored this film. Not only does it feature three incredibly likable leads, but it strikes the perfect balance between heartstring-tugging emotion and well-timed humor. And of course, there’s drama—how could there not be when two husbands are competing for their wife in the afterlife? The movie is beautifully shot and blends comedy, drama, romance, and imagination with ease. In a stacked year for films, Eternity is easily a top-five contender for me.

A24 was kind enough to arrange a screening in my hometown of Syracuse, NY. Even better, I had the chance to represent JoBlo and interview the three main stars—Elizabeth Olsen, Miles Teller, and Callum Turner—along with director David Freyne. I couldn’t resist asking each of them what their ideal eternity would be, and of course, we dug into the film, their characters, and more.

Check out the interview above and check back tomorrow for our full review. Eternity opens on Wednesday, November 26th!