Euphoria Season 3: Everything We Know About the Return of the Acclaimed HBO Drama

What Do We Know About the long-awaited third season of HBO drama Euphoria? More than you may think. With three years having elapsed since the acclaimed second season of Sam Levinson’s teen drama premiered, stars Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Hunter Schafer have exploded in popularity, leaving fans desperate for new episodes of the show. From plot, casting news, and more, let’s dive in and look at what is coming up in the third season of Euphoria.

Why has it taken so long for Season 3 to happen?

Initially, the third season was slated for 2023 production and release, but that was delayed by production preparations and then by the Writers’ Guild and SAG strikes. With HBO then announcing a 2025 premiere date to give creator Sam Levinson and the writing staff time to ready the new episodes, production was once again disrupted in March 2024 with an indefinite hiatus that put the future of the series in doubt. Star Hunter Schafer was quoted on the Call Her Daddy podcast in August 2024 as having no idea what was going on with the third season, which Zendaya echoed in a separate interview.

The third season is not the final season (for now).

With all of these delays leading to Zendaya, Schafer, and Sweeney finding success outside of Euphoria, coupled with the progress of time and aging, we may not see much more Euphoria after this season finally hits screens. HBO renewed Euphoria for a third season way back in February 2022, with HBO CEO Casey Bloys confirming the series could last for multiple more seasons, establishing the third would not be the last. But, with the 2019 debut of the series convincingly having Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, and Hunter Schafer all in their early twenties, the cast is now pushing 30, making it challenging to keep the series narratively sound, unless…

The new season may employ a time jump.

Because of the time shift, the new season may move forward to accommodate the age of the characters. Zendaya has shared that she would like to explore Rue’s sobriety journey outside of high school, which could focus on her character’s travels. The new season has been filming in global locales including Dublin, London, New York City, Rome, and Singapore. Creator Sam Levinson has teased that the new season will feel like a film noir with Rue “exploring what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world.”

It is unknown how the Season 2 finale will be addressed.

At the end of the second season, many plotlines were left open, including Rue owing money to Laurie (Martha Kelly) after failing to sell her drugs, which were subsequently flushed down a toilet by Jules (Hunter Schafer) and Elliot (Dominic Fike), leading to a falling out between Rue and Jules. Nate (Jacob Elordi) called the cops on his dad, Cal (Eric Dane). Fezco (Angus Cloud), a fan favorite, was amid a romance with Lexi (Maude Apatow). Whether these characters will be spread around the globe or interacting directly, the global production schedule could explain why the burgeoning stars in the cast could be filming independently. What we do know for sure is that set photos show Sydney Sweeney filming a wedding sequence that could show the nuptials of Cassie and Nate, or it could be a dream sequence of some sort. There are many questions and few answers about Euphoria outside of Colman Domingo being quoted as calling the new season “groundbreaking,” while Sweeney referred to it as “unhinged.”

Colman Domingo is back with multiple new cast members.

A lot has changed in three years, including the untimely passing of Angus Cloud in 2023. Cast members Storm Reid, Algee Smith, Nika King, Austin Abrams, and Javon “Wanna” Walton have all confirmed they will not return for the third season. At the same time, Martha Kelly and Chloe Cherry have been promoted to regulars with new additions, such as Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje and Toby Wallace. Guest stars this season will include Rosalía, Marshawn Lynch, Kadeem Hardison, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Priscilla Delgado, James Landry Hébert, Anna Van Patten, Sharon Stone, and Asante Blackk.

Season three will be eight episodes long.

This is not breaking news since the first and second seasons were also eight episodes long, but the confirmation does show that the series is not padding the length of the season to make up for lost time.

When will we see it?

Filming for the third season began in February 2025, announced via social media with a photo of Zendaya, followed by Jacob Elordi and Eric Dane beginning their shoot in April. Given the level of effort involved with a production like this and the massive media focus on the potential quality of the series, HBO and the producers of Euphoria will take their time to make sure they do this season right. If Zendaya’s new one million per episode contract is any indication, HBO and Sam Levinson may opt to wrap this series, leading to further time focused on ending the series on a high note. As it stands, HBO has an undated target of 2026 for Euphoria to premiere its third season.

Stay tuned to JoBlo.com as we learn more about the third season of Euphoria and all your other favorite shows.