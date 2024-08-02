Vin Diesel starts the engine of Fast X: Part 2 with a BTS video from the high-octane sequel

Vin Diesel is eager to get back behind the wheel for Fast X: Part 2, and to mark the occasion, he’s sharing a new video on social media that gives Fast fans a peek behind the curtain at the latest film in the franchise. Instead of teasing a new cast member, Diesel’s video previews an intriguing “setting” for the high-octane action film to take place. The location looks like something between Mad Max, Blade Runner, and Pitch Black, with dust billowing around a desolate terrain. The muted orange landscape includes a curious-looking structure with neon pink lighting. It’s a bizarre backdrop for a Fast & Furious film. Color me confused. Are the Fast family finally going to space? Like, more so than they did in F9: The Fast Saga.

Diesel titles the video “Furyan Friday” in his post. In the video, Diesel paces before the building and says, “This is where it happens. This is the environment.” I was waiting for him to finish with “This is cinema,” but alas. The scene is shot using a semicircular LED video wall, much like the one used for The Mandalorian. As Diesel talks to the camera, crew members remark how good the shot looks, adding excitement to the strange environment.

The plot for Fast X: Part 2 remains a mystery, though early concept art depicted a snowy mountainside location. At this stage of the franchise, the Fast family could go anywhere, and it wouldn’t surprise me. Whether they travel to a ski lodge or an alien planet, people who love the Fast franchise will follow Diesel and the crew anywhere. The franchise jumped the shark long ago, and it’s been a roller coaster of “Whatever, let’s f**king go” ever since.

Fast X director Louis Leterrier directs Fast & Furious X: Part 2 from a script by Christina Hodson and Oren Uziel. Vin Diesel, Jason Statham, Dwayne Johnson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, and Jason Momoa lead the film.

What do you think about the environment from today’s Fast X: Part 2 BTS video? Let us know in the comments section below.