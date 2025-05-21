Fountain of Youth Interviews: John Krasinski, Natalie Portman, Eiza Gonzalez and Domhnall Gleeson on their Guy Ritchie flick

On Friday, Apple TV+ drops one of its most ambitious original films to date. Fountain of Youth stars John Krasinski and Natalie Portman as a treasure-hunting brother and sister who become embroiled in a globe-trotting quest to find the mythical fountain of youth at the behest of a mysterious benefactor (Domhnall Gleeson). All the while, they are pursued by a mysterious organization devoted to keeping the fountain from their clutches, with them sending their best agent (Eiza González) to keep them away.

Directed by Guy Ritchie, Fountain of Youth is a fun, old-fashioned adventure done in the style of Disney’s National Treasure films, albeit with the more mythological, action-based vibe of an Indiana Jones movie. We were invited to participate in the junket to mark the film’s release. First up are Portman and Krasinski, with Portman noting that, despite her roles in three Star Wars films, this is the first time she got to do a classic adventure movie in which she got to do action against something other than a green screen. John Krasinski also noted how this was a dream come true for him, being a child of the eighties who used to play Indiana Jones in the backyard with his friends.

Meanwhile, Eiza González noted that – like Portman – despite being in lots of action movies, she never really got to do stunts before. She mentioned she had a blast shooting a series of intense fights with Krasinski, while also saying that she’s happy stunt-people are finally going to be recognized by the Academy. Domhnall Gleeson also mentioned his pleasure in having his own fight scene where he got to land a few punches, with him noting that he’s typically the one being hit in movies like this.

Check back for our full Fountain of Youth review later. The movie hits Apple TV Plus on Friday!