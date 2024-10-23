Frankie Muniz explains why racecar driving is better than making movies

When Frankie Muniz broke onto the scene, you could say he was in the middle in a way. And that was part of the problem with it all, and so the Malcolm in the Middle star has shifted gears away from the world of acting and concentrated on the tracks of the fast lane, in part because he knows when he’s succeeding.

Frankie Muniz is on the verge of being a full-time driver in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, the niche brand that focuses on pickup trucks that have essentially been modified to race professionally. And that’s just where Muniz wants to be, saying racecar driving is far more satisfying than the set life. As he told Fox, “As an actor, like, I’ve been fortunate to do a lot of great things and people tell me, ‘I love your show, or I love this or love that,’ but, you know, it’s all based on opinion. I could show up to work as an actor and dedicate my life to the role and feel like I did the best job ever. And then people see it and go, ‘Yeah, it was okay. I didn’t like it.’ Where, as a race car driver, it’s not subjective. It’s in black and white. You either win and you’re the fastest or you’re slow.”

While there were still some lingering projects like sci-fi flick Renner, Frankie Muniz has grown a bit of a disdain for Los Angeles, even catching some flak for bashing the city on social media. “I’’ve been fortunate to get to live in a lot of places. So I find it funny that people who might live in Los Angeles, who are offended by my comment. I lived there. Like I’m not just guessing. I know what life was like there, and I know what life is like [in Arizona]. And I’m not saying this is better, I’m just saying I don’t like this one.”

We love that Frankie Muniz has gone off to take on endeavors that he has a true passion for. Too often child actors get so messed up from the business that they don’t even get a chance to explore their hobbies. That Muniz is behind the wheel so often – and not getting DUIs, like some of his contemporaries… – and pressing the gas on this particular passion is absolutely awesome.