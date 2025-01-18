Frasier tossed by Paramount+ after two seasons; who will scramble to pick it up?

Paramount+ has pulled the plug on the Frasier revival, although there is still hope that another streamer will pick it up.

Put away the tossed salad and scrambled eggs because the Frasier revival has been canceled after just two seasons. But that doesn’t mean we won’t see more, as even though Paramount+ will no longer produce the show, CBS Studios is still on board for the future of Frasier.

While the future of Frasier is currently uncertain, as you can stream the original Frasier on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu, that could be an indicator that the revival may find a home there as well.

Already a spin-off, Frasier didn’t initially seem worthy of coming back. But the nostalgia wave was strong enough for it to land on Paramount+; it, too, proved to be just what it needed to be: something comfortable for fans of the original to nestle into. Sure, it was missing both the late John Mahoney (who played Frasier Crane’s father Martin) and David Hyde Pierce (who won four Emmys playing brother Niles on the original show), but some familiar characters such as Lilith (Bebe Neuwirth), Roz (Peri Gilpin) and Bob “Bulldog” Briscoe (Dan Butler) helped fill out the void.

Overall, though, the show had been holding its own and we here at JoBlo.com really dug what the revival series had to offer, even giving the second season an 8/10, with our own Alex Maidy noting that the character of Frasier Crane had a strong future ahead of him. The show may not have been getting the Emmy love that the original did, but it had its fans for sure.

Kelsey Grammer had high hopes for the revival, saying he wanted to bring back some Cheers characters, chiefly Diane (Shelley Long) and Sam (Ted Danson). And here’s hoping that both the series and the fans will get the chance to see that happen. But as of now, we’re all a bit disappointed, especially considering the original Frasier ran for 11 seasons and 260+ episodes – almost as long as Cheers – and this continuation has been halted at just 20 episodes.

What do you make of the Frasier revival being canceled? Do you think it will find a home on another streaming service? Let us know below!

