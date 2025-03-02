George Miller wants to do another Mad Max if the “planets align”

George Miller says he has a lot of ideas floating in his head, one of which is another Mad Max movie that has yet to move forward.

Where must we go? We who wander this Wasteland in search of our better selves? That’s exactly what George Miller is trying to figure out as the future of the Mad Max franchise remains uncertain. There has been talk of another movie with Tom Hardy ever since Fury Road resurrected the series in 2015 but nothing has come of that. So where does that leave the future of Mad Max? Will Miller be bringing back more fury or has it been cast into the wasteland?

George Miller recently sat down to chat about Mad Max with Vulture, saying that he has plenty of ideas for scripts in his head…it’s just that not all of them are tied to Mad Max… “We’ve got another script. But having been doing this long enough where I’m habituated to storytelling, I find myself with way too many stories — not only in my head, but in the form of screenplays or at least very detailed notes that are within reach of screenplays. I’m a professional daydreamer, really. This was seen as my big deficit as a kid: ‘George would do better at school if he didn’t daydream so much’ was on my report card.”

Yet, despite some distraction with all of the ideas floating around in his head, Miller still wants to move forward with another Mad Max. “So, there’s lots of stories. Indeed, one of them is a Mad Max. It is not something I would do next, because there’s two things I’m keen to do next. But if for whatever reason the planets align, you can never tell. Too often, you’re lining up to do a movie and then something happens. Some things fall into place and some don’t, so all I can say is we’ll see.”

I think most of us would love more Mad Max from Miller, but let’s face it, the director isn’t getting any younger (he turns 80 on March 3rd). There’s also the problem with getting financing, as Furiosa bombed, and his cast not exactly having faith in the project, with Tom Hardy himself doubting The Wasteland will ever happen.

Are you down for more Mad Max if George Miller can get the project together or is it times to call it quits?