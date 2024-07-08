Prepare to be entertained with the new Gladiator II poster, trailer coming tomorrow

The time has nearly arrived for a real look at Ridley Scott‘s anticipated sequel to his 2000 Best Picture winner. Paramount Pictures has now sent over the new poster for Gladiator II. The film will be released by way of Paramount Pictures (domestic) on November 22 and Universal Pictures (international) on November 15. Tomorrow, the curtain will be drawn on the first official trailer for the film. The cast includes Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, with Connie Nielsen and Denzel Washington. The screenplay was penned by David Scarpa.

Directed by Scott from a screenplay by his Napoleon writer David Scarpa, Gladiator II stars Paul Mescal (Normal People) as Lucius, last seen as the young son of Lucilla, Connie Nielsen’s noblewoman from the original movie. Nielsen also returns in the sequel, playing one of the few true-life figures in the otherwise fictional Gladiator storyline, the daughter of the late emperor Marcus Aurelius. As Gladiator II picks up her story, decades have passed and Lucius has come of age far away from his mother. While he was still a child, Lucilla sent him to the northern coast of Africa, to a region called Numidia that was (at that point) just outside the reach of the Roman Empire. He never fully understood why, and as he grew stronger, so did his resentment—even if his mother’s reasons had been pure. Lucius has a wife and child, and lives a relatively peaceful life with them until conquerors from his homeland begin to encroach. Leading that charge is Marcus Acacius (Pedro Pascal of The Last of Us), a Roman general said to have trained as a junior officer under Crowe’s character, although he wasn’t seen in the first movie. Lucius, once the grandson of the emperor of Rome, finds himself a prisoner of it and is sent to the arena to die. Lucilla doesn’t recognize the battered creature in the Colosseum as her son, and has no idea about the bloody history between him and the man she loves, Marcus Acacius. Naturally, the film eventually finds Lucius and Acacius locking swords again, but then Lucius is prepared to fight everything and everyone. Throughout Gladiator II, the reluctant hero encounters a number of other colorful and dubious characters. Denzel Washington (The Equalizer) plays a dashing powerbroker named Macrinus. Two relatively young brothers rule the vast empire, with Fred Hechinger (Thelma) as Emperor Caracalla and Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things) as Emperor Geta.