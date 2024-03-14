Harley Quinn, Joker, and a motley crew of anti-heroes unleash unbridled destruction in the Suicide Squad ISEKAI trailer

Harley Quinn, the Joker, and other members of Task Force X go dimension hopping in DC’s Suicide Squad ISEKAI trailer.

DC is eager to make the Suicide Squad a household name. After two films of varying quality and the release of Rocksteady’s live-service loot shooter Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the comic book studio that loves to print Batman comics is debuting a new Suicide Squad ISEKAI trailer featuring a new assembly of villains and antiheroes to unleash untold destruction on unsuspecting citizens.

Eri Osada (KobatoMa La Nu Pei) directs Suicide Squad ISEKAI with original character designs by Akira Amano (Psycho-PassKamonohashi Ron No Kidan Suiri) and scripts by Tappei Nagatsuki and Eiji Umehara. Here’s the official synopsis:

In the crime-ridden city of Gotham, Amanda Waller, the head of A.R.G.U.S., has assembled a group of notorious criminals for a mission: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface, and King Shark. These Super-Villains are sent into an otherworldly realm that’s connected to this world through a gate. It’s a world of swords and magic where orcs rampage and dragons rule the skies—an “ISEKAI”!

With lethal explosives planted in their necks, there’s no running or hiding, and failing the mission means a one-way ticket to the afterlife! Can Harley Quinn and her crew conquer this perilous ISEKAI realm?! Brace yourselves for the pulse-pounding saga of the elite task force known as the “Suicide Squad” as they embark on a jaw-dropping adventure! 

Anna Nagase voices Harley Quinn, Yuuichirou Umehara plays the Joker, Reigo Yamaguchi voices Deadshot, Jun Fukuyama plays Clayface, Taku Yashiro voices Rick Flag, Kujira plays Amanda Waller, and Reina Ueda voices Fione.

In today’s Suicide Squad ISEKAI trailer, Amanda Waller orders the “worst of the worst” to hop dimensions to the ISEKAI realm. Under the threat of death, Task Force X uses every trick in their trade to inflict pain in a world of swords and sorcery. If this plot sounds ridiculous, that’s because it is, and my body is ready!

What do you think of today’s Suicide Squad ISEKAI trailer? Do you still find Task Force X interesting, or should DC stop pushing the team in front of our eyes? I’m game to give this animated feature a go and hope I like it more than Batman Ninja.

