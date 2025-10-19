Haunted Hotel: Season 2 ordered at Netflix + more from the cast

It can’t be denied that we’re currently living in the golden age of adult animation. Arguably kicked off by Rick & Morty’s success, adult animation has branched out beyond the sitcom format established by classics like The Simpsons and Family Guy to strange new territory. Streaming services in particular have had a ton of success with the genre, likely because they can dump entire seasons in one go, allowing animation fans to binge to their heart’s content. Netflix has had a lot of success in this genre with BoJack Horseman, Big Mouth, and now Haunted Hotel, which dropped on the service last month and has quickly been picked up for a second season.

The series comes from Matt Roller, one of the key creatives behind Rick & Morty. Here’s the premise:

“A single mother of two struggles to run a haunted hotel with the help of her estranged brother, who is now one of the ghosts haunting the hotel and thinks the other ghosts have some pretty good ideas.”

The series features the voices of Will Forte, Eliza Coupe, Skyler Gisondo, Natalie Palamides and Jimmi Simpson. Recently, our own Steve Seigh, who is JoBlo’s resident animation guru (expect loads of content from him on our expanding JoBlo Animation Channel) sat down with Roller, Coupe and Simpson for a quick chat about season one where, among other questions, he asked whether or not any of them would actually be willing to spend the night in a legit Haunted Hotel. You can see their answers and more in the video interview embedded above.

Haunted Hotel is now streaming on Netflix.