Hayden Christensen returning as Anakin Skywalker for Ahsoka S2

Hayden Christensen will return as Anakin Skywalker for the second season of Ahsoka, having reprised his character for a handful of episodes in season one.

Christensen made the announcement at this year’s Star Wars Celebration in Tokyo, Japan, an event that has already brought other huge news from a galaxy far, far away. Towards the end of the Ahsoka panel, Christensen emerged from the shadows to declare, “There’s not much I can share but Anakin will be back for season two.”

While we loved the first season of Ahsoka and critics mostly heaped praise, fans were far from gung-ho about the entirety of it, as it holds a 64% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Still, we can all agree that it’s awesome seeing Hayden Christensen back in the role of Anakin Skywalker. Christensen had a heavy burden when he first played the role in Attack of the Clones and next Revenge of the Sith, taking on a lot of the hate that poor Jake Lloyd did with The Phantom Menace.

But it’s great that Christensen has embraced Anakin in the past few years, stepping back into the role with both Ahsoka and fellow Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi. It, too, says a lot about the fans that they have welcomed him back to the Star Wars universe. On his future, Christensen has said, “I would love to get to do more, and I’d love to get to continue with Star Wars and we’ll see. I don’t know what the future holds, and if such an opportunity presents itself, I’ll be there with a big smile on my face. And if it doesn’t, I feel really grateful for getting to come back…It has just been really nice to get to come back and do more with the character that has meant so much to me and that I really care about. And that has had such a significant impact on my life.”

While we don’t have an official release date for season two of Ahsoka just yet, we do know that it is set to begin production next week in the United Kingdom.

Did you like the first season of Ahsoka? What do you want to see the second season explore?