Here Comes the Flood: Denzel Washington and Robert Pattinson teaming on a Netflix heist movie

Posted 2 hours ago

It seems like nowadays, no studio on the planet can pull off the kind of star teaming Netflix can – at least not on original fare. As far as dream duos go, they don’t get much better than Denzel Washington and Robert Pattinson, who the streamer has signed to co-star in their upcoming heist flick, Here Comes the Flood. The movie, which is set to be directed by Fernando Meirelles (The Two Popes, City of God), is written by Simon Kinberg, and is described by Deadline as “is described as an unconventional heist flick about a bank guard, a teller, and a master thief in a deadly game of cons and double crosses.” Daisy Edgar-Jones, a rising star herself, is set to co-star in one of the main roles. No news yet on who plays who. 

All three stars have had jam-packed schedules as of late, with Denzel coming off of Gladiator 2, plus his Spike Lee Joint, Highest 2 Lowest, which premieres soon at Cannes. He’s also been on Broadway in Othello opposite Jake Gyllenhaal. Pattinson also has a movie at Cannes, Die My Love, opposite Jennifer Lawrence, which him also slated to reprise the title role in the long-gestating The Batman 2. He’s also in Christopher Nolan’s epic, The Odyssey. Daisy Edgar-Jones had a major hit last summer with Twisters and was just interviewed by us for the indie drama On Swift Horses. 

There is no news yet on when the film is expected to shoot, but Netflix movies tend to come together quickly. Given the calibre of talent involved, one can reasonably assume that the earliest we’ll see it will be in the Summer of 2026, although they may opt to save it for that year’s awards corridor in the fall. Whatever the case, a heist flick uniting Washington and Pattinson will no doubt make this a major prestige movie for the streamer. 

Chris Bumbray
