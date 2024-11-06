Hulk Hogan says canned biopic tied to contract issues with Netflix, calls script “amazing”

Hulk Hogan had nothing but praise for the script of his biopic but said Netflix dropped the atomic leg drop on the contracts.

Whatcha gonna do, when your biopic gets canceled on you? The once-planned Hulk Hogan biopic which was set to star Chris Hemsworth looks to have been leg dropped into oblivion, disappearing without much fuss. Now, Terry Bollea himself is running wild on just what happened with the movie.

Appearing on the PBD podcast (via Wrestlezone), Hulk Hogan said the now-scrapped biopic ran into issues with dropping the ball over legal matters with Netflix. “They kind of missed a beat in the contract. Yeah…There was a payment that wasn’t placed at the right time. The script was amazing. Scott Silver, who wrote the script for Joker, Wolf of Wall Street, a bunch of other movies, said, ‘This is the best thing I’ve ever written.’ When I read it, I’m like, oh my god, this is really good. At the time, I was in a space where I told him the positive stuff about wrestling.”

Hulk Hogan added that he was a fan of how the biopic was shaping up, hyping it up as a potential Oscar contender. “Spent about three years with this writer going back and forth. When I read it, it was just very, very dark, if that would be the right word, but it was probably what the public may want to see. When I read it, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, if this thing comes out,’ there was talk that Chris Hemsworth had never played a real person before and he could probably win an Oscar, this thing is so powerful. I said, ‘That’s great, everybody’s gonna do really great,’ then I’m gonna be left here alone, and that might be the last thing people remember me for, so I just was moving forward at the time, and when they business-wise missed a date, there was an option for me to pull out, and I did. I pulled out.”

Hulk Hogan also noted that his biopic would have ended during his infamous heel turn, in which he formed the New World Order with Scott Hall and Kevin Nash at 1996. Sorry, wrestlemaniacs, no Fingerpoke of Doom!

No doubt Hulk Hogan would be one of the top wrestlers to warrant a biopic; not only did he help put professional wrestling on the map, but his life and career was filled with controversies, from the steroid trial of 1994 to his lawsuit with Gawker to well beyond. As it stands, talk has circulated about Gus Van Sant, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon working on a movie that centers around the aforementioned Gawker trial.

Do you think there’s an interest in a Hulk Hogan biopic? Who would be an ideal star?