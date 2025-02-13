Interview: Anya Taylor Joy and Miles Teller Discuss Their New Sci-Fi Action Film, The Gorge

I know most of us here at JoBlo are big fans of Anya Taylor Joy. From The Witch to The Menu to Furiosa, she has made such an impact. So it’s intriguing to see her team with Doctor Strange‘s Scott Derrickson on a Sci-Fi Action flick with horror elements. Then add in Miles Teller, who we haven’t seen since 2022’s Top Gun Maverick) and you’ve got the pieces for an interesting film. Whether it comes together or not is going to have to be up to you. You can check out my review but needless to say: I wasn’t a fan.

However, I was fortunate enough to talk to Anya Taylor Joy and Miles Teller about their experience on The Gorge. It was interesting to hear that the two have been friends for a long time and were looking for a project to do together. There’s also a pretty brutal scene that I had to ask about, and their responses make it clear that they weren’t fans of what they had to do.

THE GORGE plot:

Two highly-trained operatives (Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy) are appointed to posts in guard towers on opposite sides of a vast and highly classified gorge, protecting the world from an undisclosed, mysterious evil that lurks within. They bond from a distance while trying to stay vigilant in defending against an unseen enemy. When the cataclysmic threat to humanity is revealed to them, they must work together in a test of both their physical and mental strength to keep the secret in the gorge before it’s too late.

THE GORGE IS STREAMING EXCLUSIVELY ON APPLE TV PLUS ON FEBRUARY 14TH, 2025.