Interview: Ariana Greenblatt, Ella Rubin, and Rebecca Ablack get into what makes a good slasher with Fear Street: Prom Queen

Posted 4 hours ago
2021 saw the release of The Fear Street trilogy on Netflix, and it had a pretty unique streaming schedule, being released back to back for three weeks. I wasn’t the biggest fan of the trilogy, but even four years later, it stands out as an interesting experiment. Now, we’re finally getting another entry, this time in the form of Fear Street: Prom Queen. But don’t worry if you read the book growing up, this one has plenty of surprises in store (my review for the film goes live tomorrow).

I chatted with castmembers Ariana Greenblatt, Ella Rubin, and Rebecca Ablack about their time making Fear Steet: Prom Queen. Ariana breaks down what makes the perfect final girl, while Ella talks about what makes a great slasher villain. And for a bit of fun, I asked the girls what film they would pair with Prom Queen for a fun double feature and I couldn’t agree more with their picks (Ella’s, in particular). Check it out in the video above!

Fear Street: Prom Queen plot:

Welcome back to Shadyside. In this next installment of the blood-soaked Fear Street franchise, prom season at Shadyside High is underway and the school’s wolfpack of It Girls is busy with its usual sweet and vicious campaigns for the crown. But when a gutsy outsider puts herself in the running, and the other girls start mysteriously disappearing, the class of ’88 is suddenly in for one hell of a prom night.

FEAR STREET: PROM QUEEN IS STREAMING ON NETFLIX ON MAY 23RD, 2025.

