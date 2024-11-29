Interview: Ben Stiller, Linda Cardellini, David Gordon Green, and the Janson Brothers for Nutcrackers

In the new family comedy Nutcrackers, Ben Stiller plays a man forced to check in on four rambunctious brothers. It’s occasionally crude, a little heartbreaking, and it uses humor to tell a very sad tale with a bit of hope. Also starring Linda Cardellini, the film’s focus is on the Janson brothers, Homer, Ulysses “Uli,” Atlas, and Arlo. Having been family friends to writer/director David Gordon Green, the film offers a very personal touch amid the on-screen antics. And it’s nice to see Ben Stiller return to a more mature version of the roles he was known for early on in his career.

Sitting down for the interviews was a real treat. In fact, it made me appreciate what they had achieved with the Hulu comedy even more. We spoke to both Ben Stiller and Linda Cardellini, as well as the four brothers, and it was charming as hell. They talked about living in a large house with multiple animals. What an interesting production it must have been.

And next, I sat down with David Gordon Green. He talked about doing a taking on a more personal project, and what it was about this story that drove him to it. Nutcrackers has what you’d expect from a comedy, it also offers a bit of a true story examining the reality of the Janson Brothers unusual life. You can tell this was a project that means quite a bit to the filmmaker.

Nutcrackers is currently available on Hulu, if you need a laugh, you may wanna check it out. Read our review HERE!