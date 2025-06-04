Interviews

Interview: Benicio Del Toro, Mia Threapleton, and Michael Cera Talk The Phoenician Scheme

By
Posted 3 hours ago
the phoenician scheme

Last week, Focus Features extended the incredibly kind invite to cover the latest from Wes Anderson, The Phoenician Scheme. And frankly, as someone who adored this wonderfully weird flick, I couldn’t wait. In the new feature, Benicio Del Toro plays the ruthless businessman Zsa-Zsa Korda. In hopes to keep his name and himself alive – for this guy, it’s a struggle – he decides to appoint his estranged daughter, a nun brilliantly played by Mia Threaplton. If you love Wes Anderson films, you’re going to be delighted by the dark humor and its wildly engaging satire. The feature also stars Willem Dafoe, F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hanks, and Bryan Cranston in brief but memorable roles.

It was a quick trip to New York, and the brief change of scenery was a treat. Once I arrived, I checked out the sites, and I wandered around Central Park and Columbus Circle. The next day, I made my way to the Mandarin Oriental. Once there, I sat down to chat with the incredible Bencio Del Toro, Mia Threapleton, and Michael Cera. Having spoken to both Del Toro and Cera before, it made for a nice and comfortable conversation. And yes, Mia Threapleton blew me away as Liesl. The lovely and talented daughter of Kate Winslet certainly brings her wonderful charm to the role. She was utterly delightful. And yes, the three heavily praise Mr. Anderson. Wes certainly knows how to pick a great cast.

The Phoenician Scheme is wildly inventive, funny as hell, and one of the most engaging movies of the year. I highly recommend this refreshingly original adventure. Read our review HERE!

