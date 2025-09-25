Interview: Billy Zane on Waltzing With Brando, Demon Knight and the sequel he wants to make to The Phantom

Before I saw the trailer for Waltzing With Brando, I never even considered the fact that Billy Zane looked so much like Marlon Brando. But after seeing the film (read our review), I can’t un-see it—Zane has an uncanny resemblance to one of the most celebrated screen legends of all time.

Recently, the always-cool Billy Zane sat down with us at JoBlo to discuss taking on this legendary role. According to Zane, people have been pointing out the resemblance for most of his career, with early reviews of Dead Calm being the first time critics really started mentioning it. In our chat (watch it above), he explains how this was a passion project for him, and how much credit his wigmaker and makeup team deserve for his transformation. Interestingly, aside from the wigs, the only feature they really had to tweak was his nose. Still, Zane was careful to ensure his performance didn’t come across as just an impression.

Being the generous guy he is, Zane also indulged me with some talk about his classic films, including Sniper (a Best Movie You Never Saw favorite), the cult gem Demon Knight (which he says was the most fun he ever had acting), and The Phantom. On the latter, Zane revealed that not only is “The Ghost Who Walks” one of his favorite roles, but he’s also actively working on getting a legacy sequel off the ground—this time as an older Phantom. Given how much the JoBlo community loves that movie, I’d personally love to see it happen.

Check out the interview above and let us know your thoughts in the comments. Billy Zane is a genuinely nice guy, and I had an absolute blast talking with him.