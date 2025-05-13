Interview: Chad Stahelski talks the John Wick series with Wick is Pain; reveals he’s asked David Leitch to direct a spinoff

Going from Brandon Lee’s double on The Crow to helming one of the greatest action franchises of the modern era, Chad Stahelski has been on quite the journey. What’s he’s done with the John Wick franchise is absurdly impressive, especially from someone making his directorial debut. So it feels appropriate that there would be extensive documentary made, cataloguing the origins and legacy of the franchise. Some may say it’s a bit soon for Wick is Pain (especially given that franchise isn’t over yet) but sometimes you have to strike while the iron is hot. My review should be out shortly and I absolutely loved it.

I was able to sit down with Chad and producer Josh Oreck about the new documentary, Wick is Pain. Chad’s candor can not be understated as he gets into his working relationship with David Leitch and putting so much of his personal life into this doc. And Josh, having produced the behind the scenes featurettes on the first three films through his company Narrator, has some great insight into how these style of docs come together. If you’re a fan of John Wick, this is a doc and interview that you don’t want to miss.

WICK IS PAIN plot:

WICK IS PAIN is the incredible true story behind the John Wick franchise, starring Keanu Reeves. In never-before-seen footage captured over a decade on and off set, the film chronicles John Wick’s journey from independent film—facing a mountain of creative, financial, and personal challenges—into a global phenomenon that redefined the action genre and launched three megahit sequels. Join Keanu Reeves, director Chad Stahelski, and the extended Wick cast and crew as they go behind the scenes of this billion-dollar franchise that almost never happened.

WICK IS PAIN IS AVAILABLE ON DIGITAL ON MAY 9TH, 2025.