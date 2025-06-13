Interview: Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillian, Matthew Lillard, and Kate Siegel Talk The Life of Chuck

Mike Flanagan first gained attention with films such as Oculus and Absentia. Yet, the acclaimed filmmaker has found a seemingly perfect place to bring Stephen King’s terror to life. His take on such stories as Doctor Sleep and Gerald’s Game has proven successful for many of his fans. The filmmaker even announced he is bringing Carrie to the small screen as a series. However, with The Life of Chuck, Flanagan offers a different kind of King-inspired fantasy.

The genre-bending feature stars Tom Hiddleston, Jacob Tremblay, and Benjamin Pajak, all of whom take on the role of Charles “Chuck” Krantz, the mysterious title figure. It’s an impressive cast that also includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan, Mark Hamill, Kate Siegel, Matthew Lillard, David Dastmalchian, and a return to acting from Mia Sara.

Recently, I spoke with several members of the impressive cast. First up, I sat down with Matthew Lillard. It’s very nice to see Mr. Lillard taking on such intriguing roles. The actor talked about his career and stepping into a Flanagan/King world. And having spoken to him a couple of months back about his terrific Macabre Spirits, which he is a part of.

As well, I spoke with the lovely Kate Siegel. The two of us had a nice interaction, especially realizing that her husband is Mr. Flanagan. All this led to a charming engagement. And frankly, I gave her my complete and honest reason for being unaware of that fact. Either way, both Seigel and Lillard were exceptionally engaging during our conversations.

And finally, having interviewed the terrific Karen Gillan back at Oculus, it was great to speak with her about this. I sat down with both Ms. Gillan and her impressive co-star Chiwetel Ejiofor. The two were especially charming, and like the others, had a wonderful time bringing this fanciful Stephen King novel to the big screen. Both of the actors bring their all to Mike’s unique take on King’s story.

