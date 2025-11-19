Interview: Colin Farrell, Fala Chen, and Edward Berger Talk Ballad of a Small Player

Colin Farrell remains one of the most exciting actors working today. He is a risk-taker. And his latest Netflix feature, directed by Edward Berger, once again gives Farrell something new to take on. It’s a terrific performance, one that skillfully explores the effects of gambling addiction. Ballad of a Small Player also features stunning work from Fala Chen, who portrays a charismatic character. The two performances play opposite each other beautifully.

Edward Berger is an impressive filmmaker. Aside from his exceptional work in German cinema, including the stunning All Quiet on the Western Front, he continued to impress with the taut feature, Conclave. The filmmaker discussed working with a talent such as Colin and his discovery of Fala Chen.

My first time interviewing Mr. Colin Farrell was, I believe, for In Bruges. Since then, I’ve had the great pleasure of speaking with this incredible person and actor on several occasions. He truly is one of the kindest people I’ve ever had the opportunity to interview and chat with. During our discussion with both Fala and himself, the actor gave one of the most impressive answers about this business I’ve ever heard. It’s a terrific interview, and Fala was a delight as well.

I truly dug this flick. Check out Ballad of a Small Player (read our review), currently available on Netflix.