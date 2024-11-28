Interview: D’Arcy Carden, Yassir Lester, and Isaiah Lester Talk The Gutter

We interview Barry and The Good Place star D’Arcy Carden about her role in new comedy, The Gutter.

By

Sometimes, you just need to laugh. And in the new comedy The Gutter, from Yassir and Isaiah Lester, you’ll get that chance. The new flick features hilarious performances from Shameik Moore and D’Arcy Carden. It also offers an impressive line up of co-stars including Adam Brody, Rell Battle, Adam Pally, Paul Reiser, and Susan Sarandon. Centering around a miracle bowler, the film offers dramatic actor Shameik (Dope, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse) a chance to try something fresh. And yes, the man succeeds. The chemistry between Moore and Carden is fantastic.

Recently, I had the chance to chat with Yassir, Isaiah, and the film’s co-lead, D’Arcy Carden. First up, speaking to the filmmakers, they opened up about the process of creating this comedy. It’s a rare thing to see an outrageous and sometimes risky comedy in this day and age. They talked about their approach and giving Moore the chance to be funny. As well, we spoke with the lovely Ms. .Carden. She talked about working with the Lester brothers, and finding connection with Shameik. The Gutter opens today in theatres and streaming. If you want to just have a good time and laugh, The Gutter is not a bad place to start.

Tags:
icon More Interviews
Interview: D’Arcy Carden, Yassir Lester, and Isaiah Lester Talk The Gutter
Interview with Colman Domingo, star of the upcoming Netflix series The Madness, which is described as a fresh take on the conspiracy thriller
Interview: Colman Domingo gets into The Madness!
Interview: Allison Tolman, Josh Lawson, Kaliko Kauahi and More Talk NBC’s St Denis Medical
Interview: Ridley Scott, Denzel Washington, Paul Mescal, and More Talk Gladiator 2
View All

About the Author

3157 Articles Published
facebook

JimmyO is one of JoBlo.com’s longest-tenured writers, with him reviewing movies and interviewing celebrities since 2007 as the site’s Los Angeles correspondent.

Latest D'Arcy Carden News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles