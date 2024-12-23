Interview: Edward Norton and Monica Barbaro Talk A Complete Unknown

Growing up, it was impossible not to hear Bob Dylan’s music. ‘Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door,’ ‘ Hurricane,’ and ‘The Times They Are A-Changin’ all had an incredible influence for decades. And this year, James Mangold, who brought Johnny Cash to life with Walk the Line, now sets his sights on Dylan with A Complete Unknown (read our review). The film stars Timothee Chalamet as Dylan in a fantastic performance. The rest of the cast shines brightly as well. You have Edward Norton as Pete Seegar, Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo, Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez, and the terrific Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash. Considering all the actors do their own singing, it’s nice to see the care that went into exploring this legendary musician’s life.

I’ve never spoken to Edward Norton, but I’ve been a fan of his work. From Primal Fear to Fight Club, and on to his portrayal of Pete Seeger, the man always brings his best. As Seeger, Norton offers a calming nature to Dylan’s rebellious nature. It’s a lovely performance from the actor. During our chat, Norton discussed his take on the music and taking on this real-life character. Mr. Norton gave a terrific interview, and it was such a joy meeting this amazing talent.

Next up, we spoke with the woman who channeled Joan Baez, the lovely and talented Monica Barbaro. The actress brings life to the music of Baez, and she adds heart to the character. Her singing is perfect, and she has such a terrific connection with Chalamet on-screen. She talked about taking on the character, and how she connected with the role.

A Complete Unknown is an inspired take on the career of an icon such as Bob Dylan. It would be a great triple feature with Walk the Line and Inside Llewyn Davis. At least for this movie lover!