Horror Movie Interviews

Interview: Eli Roth and Joe Begos Talk Jimmy and Stiggs and The Horror Section

By
Posted 4 hours ago

Are you familiar with Joe Begos? If not, I highly recommend Christmas Bloody Christmas – check it out immediately. The writer/director/actor is about as close to rock and roll frights as you can get in the modern age. I was lucky, I was able to see his holiday horrors on the big screen. And thanks to Eli Roth and his crowd-funded studio, The Horror Section, frights are going to a wide audience.

Bego’s Jimmy and Stiggs will be hitting 1,500 theatres on August 15. The new flick brings back a little bit of what Peter Jackson brought in Bad Taste and Dead Alive. You can even find some Raimi Evil Dead action. Starring Begos and Matt Mercer, alongside a bunch of aliens, Jimmy and Stiggs is hilariously gory. It’s the kind of movie that you will need to see with an engaged, raucous crowd on opening weekend. Vicious, brutal, messy, and ridiculously charming, it’s a great beginning for Mr. Roth’s latest genre endeavor.

Earlier this week, both Joe and Eli graciously took the time to speak with JoBlo. Happily, I’ve spoken to Mr. Roth several times throughout the years. One thing is for sure: the man has such incredible knowledge about horror. Having a career that spanned from Cabin Fever to Hostel to the recent Thanksgiving, he is an extremely talented fellow. He’s offering genre filmmakers a place to make the kinds of movies that no studio would touch. Horror has always been inventive. And both Roth and Begos seem to understand that the genre can challenge the norm. It takes risks like no other type of storytelling. I’m thrilled at the prospect of The Horror Section. Jimmy and Stiggs is the perfect beginning to an exciting new vision. Our review drops tomorrow – buy your tickets to see it HERE!

Source: JoBlo.com
Tags: ,

About the Author

JimmyO
Film Critic / Interviewer
3,193 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Lord of the Rings Trilogy, Halloween, , The Devil's Rejects, The read more Texas Chainsaw Massacre (Original), Night of the Living Dead, Donnie Darko, Haute Tension, Jaws, Fight Club, Friday the 13th (1 - 4), The Haunting (Original version), Angel Heart, South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut

Likes: My Wife, my Son, my Cats and other family members, anything read more horror, Alkaline Trio, Brandi Carlile, South Park, punk rock and old country (I'm talking Cash, Lynn that sorta stuff) and 80's scream queens.

Latest Eli Roth News

See More

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Horror Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Superman
  3. The Naked Gun (2025)
  4. Weapons
  5. Tron: Ares
  6. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  7. Nobody 2
  8. The Toxic Avenger
  9. The Smashing Machine
  10. The Black Phone 2

Breaking News