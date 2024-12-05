Interview: Frank Grillo and Steven C. Miller Tear Into Werewolves!

We talk to Frank Grillo and Steven C. Miller about the practical FX of Werewolves and its interesting parallels with The Purge series.

Werewolves seem to be going through a bit of a comeback. From The Wolfman to The Beast Within, it certainly feels like there’s more happening within the subgenre than ever before. Yet they do often feel very…samey. They often involve a man being bitten by a mysterious creature and then having to fight the urges of his werewolf counterpart. This is why it’s so exciting that we’re finally getting a film involving Werewolves that breaks the mold and does something different. And boy oh boy is it different. With an entire planet filled with Werewolves and practical FX that are sure to satisfy, this is the Werewolf movie we’ve always wanted. You can check out my glowing review of Werewolves HERE.

I was fortunate enough to talk to star Frank Grillo and director Steven C. Miller about all things Werewolves. Grillo is always the man (check out when he shouted us out) so it was a blast to pick his brain about the film. And given the parallels between The Purge and Werewolves, his inclusion feels all the more apropos. Ever since Silent Night I’ve considered Miller an underrated director and he continues to prove it with every new film. Werewolves shows us just enough of the creatures, always cutting away at the appropriate moments, allowing the practical FX to flourish. Sometimes big lumbering creature suits can be a little slow on camera, so the editing really comes through here, giving us believable Werewolves. Check out the interview above and make sure you check out Werewolves in theaters. We need more films like this.

Werewolves plot:

A supermoon event has triggered a latent gene in every human on the planet, turning anyone who entered the moonlight into a werewolf for that one night. Chaos ensued and close to a billion people died. Now, a year later, the Supermoon is back….

WEREWOLVES IS OPENING IN THEATERS ON DECEMBER 6TH, 2024.

Werewolves Review: One Heck of a Fun Ride!

