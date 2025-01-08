Interview: Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr. Talk Den of Thieves 2: Pantera

Last week, we gave you part one of our Porsche adventures and chatted with Tucker Tooley and Christian Gudegast on their latest. And now it’s time for the two fellas that earned a lot of love in Den of Thieves the first time around. Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr. return for a bigger crime story, with a twist and turn or two. Den of Thieves 2: Pantera brings back Big Nick and Donnie Wilson, even after their rocky beginning. Den of Thieves 2 (look for our review Thursday evening) opens this Friday at a theatre near you.

Gerald Butler is fantastic to speak with. And talking to both he and O’Shea together is especially enjoyable. The two opened up about taking the story to a larger world and working together again. For Jackson, he opened up about his trouble with typecasting early in his career after Straight Outta Compton. The two actors were especially engaging, and the chemistry they have in the film is evident when you sit down for a conversation.