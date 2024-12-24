Interview: Hilarie Burton Morgan, and the cast of Bloody Axe Wound Slash Into Their Film

By

Nothing quite makes my heart warm like a good slasher movie. And I know many of our readers agree. But the genre has been neglected far too much and is often left to low IQ fare. Every now and then someone comes along and clearly seems to care more than the average filmmaker. They see the genre for what it is: a canvas to be able to show off creative kills and tales of chaos. And thankfully producers Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Morgan are more than up to the task with their first feature-length horror film, Bloody Axe Wound. I really enjoyed the film and you can check out my review later this week.

I was fortunate enough to discuss Bloody Axe Wound with its stars Sari Arambulo and Molly Brown. I’ve been a fan of Sari’s since AP Bio, so I was pumped to see how appreciative she is of her time on the show. We discussed the unique relationships in the film, and why it’s important to not put a spotlight on something just because it’s different. Then producer Hilarie Burton Morgan gave us the full rundown of how the film entered production. We get all the details of why the script was chosen, if her husband Jeffery Dean Morgan was always destined for a role, and her favorite slasher film. I could talk slashers all day so I was in heaven during this interview. Check it out in the embedded video above!

BLOODY AXE WOUND IS IN SELECT THEATERS ON DECEMBER 27TH, 2024.

Tags: , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie Interviews
A trailer has been unveiled for the horror comedy Bloody Axe Wound, starring and produced by Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Interview: Hilarie Burton Morgan, and the cast of Bloody Axe Wound Slash Into Their Film
Interview: Kyle Mooney, Jaeden Martell, and Julian Dennison talk Y2K
Interview: Frank Grillo and Steven C. Miller Tear Into Werewolves!
Interview: Doug Jones talks Nosferatu, final season of What We Do in The Shadows, Hocus Pocus 3!
View All

About the Author

323 Articles Published

Tyler Nichols is a horror fanatic who resides in Michigan and is always on the hunt for the next great film. When not scouring the internet for movie news, he is usually off watching something dark, writing nonsensical musings, or playing in some fantastical video game world. While horror takes up most of his time, he still makes time for films of all types, with a certain affinity for the strange and unusual. He’s also an expert on all things Comic Book Cinema. In addition to reviews and interviews here on JoBlo.com, Tyler also helps with JoBlo Horror Originals where he’s constantly trying to convince viewers to give lesser-known horror films a chance.

Latest Horror News

Load more articles