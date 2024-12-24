Interview: Hilarie Burton Morgan, and the cast of Bloody Axe Wound Slash Into Their Film

Nothing quite makes my heart warm like a good slasher movie. And I know many of our readers agree. But the genre has been neglected far too much and is often left to low IQ fare. Every now and then someone comes along and clearly seems to care more than the average filmmaker. They see the genre for what it is: a canvas to be able to show off creative kills and tales of chaos. And thankfully producers Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Morgan are more than up to the task with their first feature-length horror film, Bloody Axe Wound. I really enjoyed the film and you can check out my review later this week.

I was fortunate enough to discuss Bloody Axe Wound with its stars Sari Arambulo and Molly Brown. I’ve been a fan of Sari’s since AP Bio, so I was pumped to see how appreciative she is of her time on the show. We discussed the unique relationships in the film, and why it’s important to not put a spotlight on something just because it’s different. Then producer Hilarie Burton Morgan gave us the full rundown of how the film entered production. We get all the details of why the script was chosen, if her husband Jeffery Dean Morgan was always destined for a role, and her favorite slasher film. I could talk slashers all day so I was in heaven during this interview. Check it out in the embedded video above!

BLOODY AXE WOUND IS IN SELECT THEATERS ON DECEMBER 27TH, 2024.