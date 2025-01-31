Interview: Jack Quaid and Sophie Thatcher Get Into Companion (And It’s Revealing Marketing)

Marketing a movie is very difficult, especially in this day and age. So many streaming services and other elements are always vying for your attention. So, I’m trying not to hold it against Companion that the marketing spoils a massive element in the trailer. As someone who has seen the film (and absolutely loved it), it’s definitely something you should avoid, but not something that entirely ruins the film if you know it. Even still, I’m a movie lover first, so I refuse to elaborate for those lucky enough to avoid plot points. The interview gets into the spoiler-filled marketing, so check back after you’ve seen the film if you’ve avoided the trailer so far.

As a massive fan of all involved, I was absolutely honored to sit down with stars Jack Quaid, Sophie Thatcher, Lukas Gage, Harvey Guillen, Megan Suri, and writer/director Drew Hancock to discuss the film. We got into the marketing, how it spoils a major part of the film, and why the movie still holds up despite that. And I made sure to give Jack some love for all of his RedLetterMedia appearances. This is probably my favorite interview ever, so you’re definitely going to watch the video above!

Companion plot:

In the not-too-distant future, a billionaire’s death sets off a chain of events for Iris and her friends during a weekend trip to his lakeside estate. Nothing is what it seems.

COMPANION RELEASES IN THEATERS ON JANUARY 31ST, 2025.

Tyler Nichols is a horror fanatic who resides in Michigan and is always on the hunt for the next great film. When not scouring the internet for movie news, he is usually off watching something dark, writing nonsensical musings, or playing in some fantastical video game world. While horror takes up most of his time, he still makes time for films of all types, with a certain affinity for the strange and unusual. He’s also an expert on all things Comic Book Cinema. In addition to reviews and interviews here on JoBlo.com, Tyler also helps with JoBlo Horror Originals where he’s constantly trying to convince viewers to give lesser-known horror films a chance.

