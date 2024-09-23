Interview: Jennifer Kent Talks The Babadook’s 10th Anniversary

It can’t be said enough how difficult it is to create a successful movie. But to create one in the horror landscape that perseveres and gets theatrically re-released 10 years later? Practically unheard of. We find ourselves in a time where there’s almost too much content, requiring a bit of luck to even catch on with audiences. Yet back in 2014 (or probably more appropriately, 2015) it was hard to find anyone who wasn’t smitten with The Babadook. Having created a brand new horror icon and doing so amongst some very messed up moments, Kent created one of the greatest horror films of the last decade.

It was my absolute pleasure to talk with writer/director Jennifer Kent about her experience with the film. We touched on the film being released a decade later as well as the very controversial ending that potential financial backers wanted changed. And anyone who’s seen the film knows that the boy, Samuel, can be a bit grating. So much so that there was quite a harsh reaction to the boy upon release. We discussed that as well as the lengths Kent would go to shield the boy from the harsh subject matter.

