Interview: John Wick directors Chad Stahelski and David Leitch discuss the 10th anniversary of the film

Ten years ago, John Wick went from a low-expectation B-movie starring Keanu Reeves to the start of one of the biggest cinematic franchises ever. Opening with a film about the deadliest assassin in the world, John Wick (Keanu Reeves), the first film showed the retired killer coming back for vengeance after his dog, the last gift from his dead wife, is murdered. It was a simple concept that set up a film with a balletic use of firearms and close combat in stunt-heavy sequences that had never been done this way. That first film, which had a challenging path to the big screen, became a major box office hit that generated three sequels, a prequel television series, and an upcoming spin-off film. With each feature film breaking records, fans and critics have wondered whether Chapter 4 is truly the last time we will see Keanu Reeves don the suit and holster.

To celebrate the tenth anniversary of the film, which is returning to the big screen, I chatted with the directors of the first movie, Chad Stahelski, and David Leitch. Chad, overseeing the overall John Wick cinematic universe of projects, talked about what he thought when the first film was being made and how he viewed cinematic stunts through the eyes of both a stunt performer and a filmmaker. We also discussed what did not make it into the first film or the sequels and what is coming next in the John Wick universe, including the animated prequel and a sequel television series. We also discussed the dropped Chapter 4 subtitle and why it disappeared.

I also talked with David Leitch about how he and Chad split directing duties on the first film and whether he would return to the John Wick universe to direct a sequel or a spin-off. We talked about the potential for an Academy Award for Stunts, where progress stands with making that happen, and his recent reunion with Keanu Reeves on a commercial. Leitch also talked about what working on big franchises did to help make John Wick happen and whether he ever saw this character becoming as huge as it has. Check out the full interviews in the embed above.

John Wick returns to theaters for a limited time on November 3rd and 6th. Get your tickets now.