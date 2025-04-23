Interviews

Interview: Jon Bernthal, Gavin O’Connor, Cynthia Addai-Robinson and Daniella Pineda Talk Accountant 2

Posted 13 minutes ago

The Accountant was an unexpected treat for action fans. It ended up being a quirky hit flick featuring terrific work from Ben Affleck and the cast, including Jon Bernthal. And now we have a sequel. Thankfully, filmmaker Gavin O’Connor managed to make a part two that is absolutely satisfying and fun and gives more on-screen time to the great pairing of Ben and Jon. It also offers the return of Cynthia Addai-Robinson, as well as new cast members, including Danilla Pineda. It’s a sharp sequel that manages to be engaging as a thriller and buddy flick. You can check out Chris Bumbray’s take on this fine sequel here.

A month ago, I sat down with some of the stars and the filmmaker behind The Accountant 2. Talking to Jon Bernthal is always amazing. For Mr. Bernthal, I sat down across from both him and Mr. O’Connor. Before beginning the chat, I had to give Gavin a little Warrior love, which is one of my personal favorites. And then the conversation began. The two talked about creating a worthy sequel. More importantly, there is fantastic on-screen chemistry between Jon and Ben.

Next, I spoke with Cynthia Addai-Robinson and Daniella Pineda. The two were incredibly charming, and they spoke about working with this cast and filmmaker. What impressed this viewer was that these two roles felt just as important to the story as the leads. Seeing more depth in an action flick such as this was nice.

The Accountant 2 is a terrific sequel, one that builds on the first incredibly well. Check it out this weekend at a theatre near you.

