Interview: Jonathan Majors tells us why he needed to see Magazine Dreams through to the end

Jonathan Majors gets into why he is grateful for the film’s theatrical release, and the intense state he put himself into for the role.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve no doubt heard about the controversies surrounding Jonathan Majors. It lost him his role as Marvel’s Big Bad Kang, and shelved his Sundance hit, which had been getting Oscar Buzz. But then it was unceremoniously dropped and the question became whether it’d even get a release at all. Now, nearly two years later, we’re finally seeing the release of Magazine Dreams, and it’s being done in a major way. I was absolutely blown away by the film, but it’s certainly not going to be for everyone.

The pure fact that Majors is doing a press tour says that he’s trying to face this head-on and move past it. As such, I felt I needed to ask him directly why he wanted to see the film through to its theatrical release. He points to the hard work that others put into it as a big reason why he still wanted a legitimate release. As someone who is fascinated by the mental fatigue and terrible state that getting your body “film ready” can entail, I made sure to get into Majors’ process about getting his body “show ready”, which sounds a bit different from the process we’re used to hearing. It was a fascinating chat about how Majors approached the role and highlighted his incredible acting ability. Check it out in the video above!

Magazine Dreams plot:

Killian Maddox is consumed by his dream of becoming a world famous bodybuilder and one day gracing the cover of fitness magazines. He lives a lonely, regimented life, and his relentless drive for perfection only pushes him deeper towards self-destruction, but beneath his tenacious pursuit of superstardom lies a desperate, aching need for human connection. As he battles both the limits of his physical body and his own inner demons, MAGAZINE DREAMS explores the lengths one man will go in his haunting quest for recognition in a world that often overlooks him.

MAGAZINE DREAMS IS PLAYING IN THEATERS ON MARCH 21ST, 2025.