Interview: Josh Hartnett, Katee Sackhoff tell us their favorite Airplane movie while talking Fight or Flight

I’m not sure if it can be considered a subgenre, but I love an airplane movie. Trapping your characters 30,000 feet in the air inherently brings so much tension as there’s no escape. At least not one that won’t result in a sticky landing. But they also have to contend with the minimal space and basic air travel rules (don’t shoot the fuselage!), so it can be quite confining. That’s why I prefer my plane movies to go the over-the-top route, going more for fun versus realism. And, as you can tell by my review for Fight or Flight, this was my kind of film.

I sat down with the cast and director of Fight or Flight to discuss their action film, and it was a delight. Despite us not seeing it in the film, Josh Hartnett gets into how much of his character’s background he worked out. Katee Sackhoff (who I’m sure to get in some Battlestar Galactica praise) explains why her character is so much more interesting than these types usually are. Charithra Chandran tells us the moment in the script that got her to sign on (it may or may not have been one of the film’s big twists). Director James Madigan talks about the unbroken action and how it was only possible because Hartnett took the fight choreography so well. Like the film, this was an energetic interview you don’t want to miss!

Fight or Flight plot:

Exiled American agent Lucas Reyes (Josh Hartnett) is given one last chance to redeem himself – the assignment is to track down and identify a mysterious, international high-value asset known only as The Ghost on a flight from Bangkok to San Francisco. Complicating matters, the plane is filled with assassins from around the world who are assigned to kill them both. The pair must work together in a fight for their lives. At 37,000 feet, the stakes have never been higher.

FIGHT OR FLIGHT IS PLAYING IN THEATERS ON MAY 9TH, 2025.