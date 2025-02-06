Interview: Ke Huy Quan, Ariana DeBose, and Jonathan Eusebio Talk Love Hurts

The first time I saw Everything Everywhere All At Once, I was so thrilled. To see such a celebrated performance from Ke Huy Quan was a delight. He is making more than a welcome return to the big screen. This skilled talent gave fans iconic performances in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and The Goonies. Afterward, finding success in stuntwork. Seeing a very different side of Ke Huy Quan in Love Hurts is fantastic. As a realtor – and one-time assassin – he gets pulled back into his old life. The catalyst for all of it is a mysterious woman named Rose, played by Ariana DeBose. The Jonathan Eusebio-directed feature is yet another example of how skilled the 87North team is at creating incredible fight choreography.

We were recently invited to speak with Ke Huy Quan, Ariana DeBose, and director Jonathan Eusebio, aka Jojo. First up, I spoke with Jonathan. The director talked about taking on Love Hurts as his directorial debut. He opened up about working with Ke Huy Quan and creating a new action flick surrounding him. It was a terrific conversation, and I found Mr. Eusebio’s excitement for the project to be pretty great.

Next, I had the distinct pleasure of chatting with Ariana DeBose and Ke Huy Quan. I started with the talented Ariana. It was terrific to speak to her again. She talked about taking on an action film and bringing her dance background into the mix. She offered high praise to her co-star and director. And speaking of nice, it is always so fantastic to talk with the man of the hour, Ke Huy Quan.

When I walked into Love Hurts, I wasn’t terribly aware of Ke Huy Quan’s stunt work. He certainly has the opportunity now. During our conversation, he mentioned that he always wanted to be an action star, even as a child actor. And thankfully, he gets to flex all of his impressive abilities in the new film. Seeing such a kind individual get the attention and acclaim he deserves is great. You can check Love Hurts out this weekend at a theatre near you!