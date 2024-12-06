Interview: Kyle Mooney, Jaeden Martell, and Julian Dennison talk Y2K

Back as the end of 1999 came to a close, there was a whole lotta chatter about what would happen as the new decade began. Seriously, people were terrified that all sorts of calamities would happen. They didn’t. Actually very little happened besides people having to remember the correct year back when writing checks was common. But what if something did happen? Thankfully, we have the comedy stylings of Kyle Mooney making his directorial debut with Y2K. In the comedy-horror flick, a group of teens find out that all is not well on New Years Eve as they find themselves facing off against hilariously nightmarish situations. The film stars Jaeden Martell, Rachel Zegler, Julian Dennison, and Fred Durst. Yep, the Limp Bizkit frontman, Mr. Fred Durst.

I recently had a fun conversation with Kyle Mooney, Jaeden Martell, and Julian Dennison. Kyle talked about taking on this feature for his directorial debut. He also chatted about what appealed to him about mixing frights and funny. For Jaeden, the actor talked about working in horror. And while this has scary elements, the comedy plays a major part in his latest. As for Julian, he discussed what he appreciated about the role and working on this particular project. The three gents were all very engaging, and it was a pleasure talking about the insanity of Y2K. And yes, the subject of how damn enjoyable Fred Durst was here. He’s a highlight in the film.

Y2K opens today at a theatre near you! Read our review!