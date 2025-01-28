Interview: Leigh Whannell Talks Wolf Man, and what lies beyond Invisible Man and Upgrade

Thanks to An American Werewolf in London and The Howling, I’ve always deeply loved werewolves. Yet, sometimes, a movie will just connect to the viewer in a shockingly deep way. An unexpected way. Leigh Whannell’s Wolf Man did just that for me. While I’ve certainly seen some of the reviews that did not sing the movie’s praise, there is something about this very personal and frankly pretty sad film that worked for me. Ultimately, something about the tortured Blake was nothing like I’d expected, and the rather heartbreaking performance from Christopher Abbott resonated.

I’ve enjoyed all of Leigh Whannell’s directorial work. Even his turn in the director’s chair for Insidious: Chapter 3 brought some chills for me. Having been at this site for many years, I find it a fantastic experience interviewing Mr. Whannell. He’s always been incredibly kind to JoBlo and is one of the nicest fellows you’d ever run into. While we spoke with the filmmaker earlier, which you can see below, it was nice to get the chance to dig deeper into the feature and the connection that cinema can have with those sitting in the darkness.

Besides getting rather deep and personal with Wolf Man in this extended conversation, he opened up about his other films. The conversation led to other cool avenues, including my curiosity about returning to Invisible Man or Upgrade territory. Leigh is an incredibly gracious and talented filmmaker who always makes himself available and open for an excellent conversation. In other words, he’s a great guy!