Interview: Lily James, Riz Ahmed, and David Mackenzie talk Relay

David Mackenzie is a filmmaker I’ve long since admired. From Young Adam to Starred Up, to Hell or High Water and Outlaw King, he’s a craftsman who doesn’t repeat himself. Relay is yet another win for the director. The thriller tells the story of a whistleblower seeking protection from a corrupt corporation. The film’s stars, Lily James and Riz Ahmed, are perfectly cast and rarely on-screen together. It’s a terrific flick with a sharp script, excellent performances, and an impressive filmmaker bringing it all to life. You can check out our own Chris Bumbray’s review here.

I had the chance to speak with Ms. James and Mr. Ahmed, and it was ridiculously fun. First off, I am a massive fan of Lily. I presented her with this fact right at the start of the conversation. When I turned my attention to Riz, he was upset that he didn’t get a mention as a favorite. The two discussed building up to their on-screen moments. And both brought up having a typing class experience for a film. And of course, since I was wearing the shirt, all three of us were excited for the current Oasis world tour!

We also spoke with Mr. Mackenzie. He opened up about choosing this project and how it connected to him as a filmmaker. The man is an intelligent and engaging interviewee. It certainly helps that he has crafted such a compelling feature.

Check out Relay, which is currently in theatres and streaming on the Roku channel.